Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $45,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,922.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Dustin Finer sold 5,260 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $195,198.60.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

