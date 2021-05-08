Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €32.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.30 ($42.71).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR DUE opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €32.69. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1 year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.58.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.