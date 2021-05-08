Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 18,416 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in IAA by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 353,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 364,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in IAA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IAA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

