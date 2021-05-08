Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,126 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LECO opened at $133.90 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

