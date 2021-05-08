Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Separately, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $687,000.

OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

