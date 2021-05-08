Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $2.55 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $11,610,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EWBC opened at $78.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,916 shares of company stock worth $287,974 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

