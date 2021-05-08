Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $89.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.