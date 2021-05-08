Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,501 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $96.58 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

