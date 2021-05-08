DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DSDVY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

