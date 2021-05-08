Dropbox’s (DBX) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dropbox’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.