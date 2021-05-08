Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DS stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,396,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,037. The stock has a market cap of $257.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.50. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DS shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

