Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dril-Quip manufactures highly engineered equipment employed by explorers in onshore and offshore resources. These are utilized for drilling in deepwater and harsh environmental conditions, which is expected to help the company record product bookings of $40-$60 million per quarter for 2021. Also, it has a strong balance sheet strength with no debt. Moreover, its cost reduction initiatives are expected to boost profit levels. However, conservative spending from upstream companies is leading to lower demand for Dril-Quip’s equipment. Even though the overall effects of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly easing, it is still impacting the timing of rig schedules, especially in international markets. Markedly, it reported weak first-quarter results, caused by customer pushouts in Asia and Europe. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

DRQ has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE DRQ traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.37. 357,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,084. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -110.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth $231,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.