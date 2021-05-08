Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.36

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.36 and traded as high as C$22.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$21.88, with a volume of 139,153 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

