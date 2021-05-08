DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Raised to $19.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

