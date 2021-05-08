DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Price Target Raised to $19.25 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 76.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.
DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.05.
DRDGOLD Company Profile
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
