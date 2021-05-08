Dowling & Yahnke LLC Acquires New Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,931,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 164,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Worthington Industries by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $4,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,415,518 shares in the company, valued at $96,255,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,310 shares of company stock worth $7,616,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

