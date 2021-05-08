Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.750-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.91.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

