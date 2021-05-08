Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

