DOS Network Price Down 15.7% This Week (DOS)

DOS Network (CURRENCY:DOS) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. DOS Network has a total market cap of $12.13 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOS Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DOS Network has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00080283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00795279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00104470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.69 or 0.09824110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044561 BTC.

DOS is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork . The official website for DOS Network is dos.network . DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network . The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

