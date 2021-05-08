Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

