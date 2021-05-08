Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%.

DIIBF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 23,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The company has a market cap of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.