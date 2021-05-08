Dora Factory Reaches Market Cap of $32.71 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Dora Factory has a total market capitalization of $32.71 million and $11.40 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.56 or 0.00036745 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00062613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.60 or 0.00802217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,556.64 or 0.09472295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00045011 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

