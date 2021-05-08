Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down to $30.10

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $28.81. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 13,081 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

