Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Gap Down to $30.10

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $28.81. Donnelley Financial Solutions shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 13,081 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11.
In other news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.