Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPZ. Stephens increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $432.47 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after acquiring an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.