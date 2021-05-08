DODO Hits One Day Volume of $41.98 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. DODO has a market cap of $407.42 million and approximately $41.98 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DODO has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.69 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DODO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00082125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00064439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00103308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.51 or 0.00778040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,542.32 or 0.09425194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00044977 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.