dKargo Trading 5.9% Lower This Week (DKA)

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $173.94 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00082244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00064981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00103439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,777.37 or 0.09800246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.66 or 0.00778032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00045190 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

