DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE DRT opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.71.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$54.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

