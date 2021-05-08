DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Raised to $3.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DRTT. National Bankshares downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of DRTT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,138. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $2,683,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 36.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

