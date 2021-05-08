Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alector worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alector by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Alector by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $16.35 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $428,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,141 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.