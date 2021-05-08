Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,800 Shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qudian were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qudian by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91,736 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Qudian in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

Separately, TheStreet raised Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Qudian stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 11.97. Qudian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

