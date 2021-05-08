Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of AMREP worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXR stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 million, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.66.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

