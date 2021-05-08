Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,415 Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Alerus Financial worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. Alerus Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $512.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

