Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 4,368 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

AQN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

