Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,700. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

