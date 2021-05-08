Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,085 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $16.87 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

