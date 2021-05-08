Digiwage (WAGE) Price Tops $0.0026

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $121,110.53 and $4.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

