DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $44.80

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $41.47. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 1,756 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Barclays assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc bought 2,127,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $3,008,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $670,000.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.