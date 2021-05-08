Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 14,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 66,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

