DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives $71.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.30.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.66. The company had a trading volume of 852,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,911. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $89.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 248.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,354 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $68,034,000 after buying an additional 862,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 988,443 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $55,560,000 after buying an additional 601,033 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

