Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target upped by Barclays from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.48.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

