DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DMAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 68,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,283. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.58.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.