DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer Sells 5,535 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin R. Sayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,221 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.67, for a total transaction of $2,281,054.07.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total transaction of $1,392,801.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $358.74 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.82 and a 200-day moving average of $368.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

