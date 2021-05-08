DEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.25 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. One DEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $2.25 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.74 or 0.00791086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.40 or 0.09536313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00044521 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

