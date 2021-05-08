Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $23.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

Several analysts have commented on DVN shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,226,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,971,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.