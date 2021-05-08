Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $62.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

