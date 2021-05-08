Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €68.47 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

DPW stock opened at €51.00 ($60.00) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €42.73.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

