Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

