Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

