Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SBSNF remained flat at $$50.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. Schibsted ASA has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

