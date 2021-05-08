Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Geberit has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $70.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. Geberit has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $70.29.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

