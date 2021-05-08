Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $65.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

